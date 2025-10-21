Divergent Planning LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

