BG Investment Services Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

BG Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FENI. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,390,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,515,000 after acquiring an additional 268,016 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,079,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,308,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 472,688 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,286,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,163,000.

Shares of FENI opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

