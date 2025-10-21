Fiserv, Inc. $FI Holdings Cut by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $192.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.11.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $117.84 and a one year high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.