Whittier Trust Co. Sells 96,332 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,332 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $19,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 574.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

