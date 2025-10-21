Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,688 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.3% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $19,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

