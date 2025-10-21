33,704 Shares in Conagra Brands $CAG Purchased by Triton Financial Group Inc

Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $348,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $10,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4%
Conagra Brands stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.92.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
