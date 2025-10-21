Bogart Wealth LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 318,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 87,883 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.