apricus wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in State Street Corporation $STT

apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up 2.7% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 40.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

