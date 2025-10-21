Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 142.3% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 414.6% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $378.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.86. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.45.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

