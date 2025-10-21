Balboa Wealth Partners Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

