Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Opera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Opera has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. Opera had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Opera has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Opera will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Opera by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 56.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

