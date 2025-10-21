MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. $CLPT

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth $63,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth $143,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth $166,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2.4% during the first quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Burnett sold 26,463 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $713,971.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,251.82. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ClearPoint Neuro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

CLPT opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.19.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

