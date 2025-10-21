MGO One Seven LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total value of $127,180.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,212.04. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,553 shares of company stock worth $10,361,079 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.94.

Get Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $352.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.