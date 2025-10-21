MGO One Seven LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,228,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 171,926 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon bought 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $75,176.64. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. This trade represents a 7.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of EFC stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a current ratio of 46.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.00.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $92.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ellington Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1,161.0%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.81%.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Financial
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.