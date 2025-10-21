MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 2,010 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF $JPUS

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 84,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of JPUS stock opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $101.63 and a 12 month high of $125.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.11.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

