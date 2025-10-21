AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $11.95. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 396,477 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Stock Up 2.4%

The stock has a market cap of $486.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $75.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 882,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,198.35. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 359.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $278,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.