Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.58 and traded as high as $17.00. Pediatrix Medical Group shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 620,584 shares trading hands.

MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 2.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 113,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

