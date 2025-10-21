Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.15. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 22,181 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

