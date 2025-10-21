Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 65,600 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aware in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Aware has an average rating of “Sell”.
Institutional Trading of Aware
Aware Price Performance
AWRE stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 35.46%.The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aware
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.