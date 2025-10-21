Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 65,600 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aware in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Aware has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Aware alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AWRE

Institutional Trading of Aware

Aware Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Aware during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aware by 71.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aware by 55.5% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 206,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

AWRE stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 35.46%.The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

Aware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.