VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Shares in Aptiv PLC $APTV

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 239,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,360,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.11% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Aptiv by 63.1% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

