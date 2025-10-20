Northeast Investment Management Sells 799 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.94.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $4,253,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,867.04. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $1,179,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,722.16. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,622,904 shares of company stock valued at $887,794,521 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $143.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43. The company has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $162.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

