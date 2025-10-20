Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Stock Holdings Boosted by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $122,302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 71.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,073 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Equinix by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Equinix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $813.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $786.53 and a 200-day moving average of $812.61.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $960.14.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

