Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after buying an additional 1,264,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Galvan Research cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $86.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

