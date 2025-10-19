Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,694.99. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NDAQ opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

