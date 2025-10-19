Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

