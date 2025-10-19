Kelman Lazarov Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,267,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,109,000 after purchasing an additional 546,711 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,787,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,208,000 after purchasing an additional 276,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,587,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,843,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,807,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,186,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,802,000 after purchasing an additional 95,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SCHZ stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.