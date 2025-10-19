Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of RWL opened at $110.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $111.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

