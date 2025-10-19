iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $20,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $95.97.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

