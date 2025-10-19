Brokerages Set Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Target Price at $229.17

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.3333.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 45.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 29.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2,307.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 15.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $203.45 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

