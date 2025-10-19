Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.9%

Exelon stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

