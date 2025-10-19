Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,544 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $2,895,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

