MB Levis & Associates LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,911,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $205.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

