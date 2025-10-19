C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $32,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

