Kelman Lazarov Inc. Buys 2,245 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $30.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.