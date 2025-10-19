Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,432 Shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. $HY

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HY. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 1,641.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Hyster-Yale by 10.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale by 4.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Stock Down 1.9%

HY stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $68.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyster-Yale Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hyster-Yale’s payout ratio is currently 116.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Hyster-Yale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hyster-Yale Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

