Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.57.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 89.87%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.