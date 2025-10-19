MB Levis & Associates LLC Acquires 5,656 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMY

MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 429.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 194,083 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

NASDAQ:BSMY opened at $24.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

