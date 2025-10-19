Kanawha Capital Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $104.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $106.70.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

