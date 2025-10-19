Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 647 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,543,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in STERIS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in STERIS by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 14,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.62. This represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,868 shares of company stock worth $4,585,389. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $240.25 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

