Nordea Investment Management AB Has $365.70 Million Stake in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,408 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.83% of MSCI worth $365,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 8.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 105.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in MSCI by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 31.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $533.72 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.73 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.78.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The business had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

