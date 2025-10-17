Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,347,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 75,013 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.66% of TJX Companies worth $899,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $142.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.73 and a 1-year high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.