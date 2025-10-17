Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,191,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,864 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.76% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $556,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.49. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

