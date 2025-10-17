Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLAB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Singular Research raised Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PLAB stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Photronics has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,252.08. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 513,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,155.50. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,800. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Photronics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,634,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 38.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 77,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

