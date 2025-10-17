Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

