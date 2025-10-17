Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 12,649 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $161.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $39.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

