Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 19.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vertiv by 100.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vertiv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $167.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price target on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $177.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.18. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

