Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for JKHY Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JKHY. Wall Street Zen lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $152.94 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average is $169.99.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,974 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after purchasing an additional 765,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,006,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,788,000 after purchasing an additional 102,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,816,000 after purchasing an additional 61,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,668,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,632,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

