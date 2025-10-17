Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.15 and last traded at $56.12, with a volume of 147645293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 14.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,134.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. On average, analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rigetti Computing news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $58,157.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 183,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,342.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,589. The trade was a 87.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,204 shares of company stock worth $7,517,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 15,050.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.