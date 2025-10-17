Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Purchases 430 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,830,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,688,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,174,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after buying an additional 265,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 395,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

FSMD opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

