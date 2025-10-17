Activest Wealth Management Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1,043.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $52.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

